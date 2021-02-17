‘Coping During COVID’ Panel To Be Hosted Virtually

WEST BARNSTABLE – A Zoom panel centering around mental health and coping with COVID-19 during the pandemic will be hosted Wednesday, February 24 at 6:00.

The event, titled “Season of Change, Coping During COVID”, will be hosted by the Cape Cod COVID-19 Response task Force and MassSupport Network.

It will feature a panel of licensed healthcare professionals who specialize in behavior as well as local human service providers.

A Facebook Live broadcast will also be held concurrently with the Zoom meeting to make the panel as accessible as possible.

A question and answer portion will follow the panel, allowing meeting attendees to ask questions to the panel members.

The panel will seek to help members of the public make sense of the psychological ramifications of the pandemic and related crises.

Registration for the Zoom meeting can be found here.

