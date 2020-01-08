CORD Seeking Volunteers for Bridges to Success Program

HYANNIS – The Cape Organization for Rights of the Disabled is currently seeking volunteer mentors for its Bridges to Success vocational program for young adults with learning or intellectual disabilities.

Participants, ages 17-26, work with a community advocate on specific skills they need to go through a job search.

Mentors provide support with a writing a resume, job applications, interview techniques, conducting a job search, how to ask follow up questions and self-advocating.

For more information about volunteering with the organization, contact Program Coordinator Tina Games at 508-775-8300 extension 17 or by emailing bridges@cilcapecod.org.

CORD is a Hyannis-based non-profit committed to advancing the independence, productivity, and integration or people with disabilities into mainstream society.