Coronavirus Concerns Postpone Major Boston Seafood Show

BOSTON (AP) — Organizers of a major seafood exposition in Boston are postponing the event due to concerns about coronavirus.

They say the 40th edition of Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America will not go on as scheduled this month.

The event, the largest seafood expo in North America, had been scheduled to take place from March 15-17.

Representatives for organizer Diversified Communications say they heard concerns from people involved in the expo about health, safety and travel restrictions.

The organizers say in a statement they are committed to finding a solution to deliver an event in North America this year.