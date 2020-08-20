Coronavirus Deaths Decrease in Latest State Report

BOSTON-Thursday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) shows that newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in the state decreased compared to Wednesday’s report.

A total of 12 additional people lost their lives to COVID-19 according to the latest report, which is a decline from Wednesday’s total of 28. Newly confirmed cases actually stayed the same on Thursday, as 262 more cases were reported statewide.

The state has also now officially conducted over 2 million total molecular tests.

As the statewide hospitalization rate sits at about 0.33%, the DPH has reported that both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are not currently treating anybody for COVID-19.

