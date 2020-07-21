Coronavirus Reaches Cuttyhunk Island

GOSNOLD, Mass. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has reached the smallest and one of the most isolated towns in Massachusetts.

A seasonal resident of Cuttyhunk Island, one of several small islands that make up the town of Gosnold, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Select Board member Gail Blout says the woman went to the mainland to get tested and was confirmed positive on Wednesday.

Blout says 25 test kits were sent to the island on Friday and administered by a visiting doctor to people who came into close contact with the woman.

Results are expected next week and all of the people who were tested are self-isolating.