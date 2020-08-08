Cotuit Center Of The Arts Announces Two New Performances

BARNSTABLE – The Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced two new performances.

On Saturday August 8th after a 160 day hiatus, the center will present “Restoring My African Soul,” a multimedia performance addressing an artist’s struggle from black shame to African American Pride through art and poetry.

The performance is the first in a 5 part monthly series titled Black Lives Matter.

The following Saturday, August 15th, the center will present the “Tommy Bee Maiden Cabaret” via live stream.

The pre-recorded performances will be interspersed with conversations between Executive Director David Kuhn and the three directors of the shows that were performance ready but cancelled at the start of the pandemic.