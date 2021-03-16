Campaign Launched To Educate Public on COVID-19 and Vaccine

HYANNIS – The “Count Me In” campaign is the latest effort by the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project to help stop the spread of the virus.

The campaign focuses on providing reliable information about the vaccine, especially to those in disadvantaged communities.

They act in consideration of the fact that although everybody has been affected by the virus, not everyone has been affected equally.

Communities of color and the elderly population have been affected disproportionately by the virus, and “Count Me In” seeks to rectify this.

“We’re talking to the targeted communities about the strategies they’re using and helping to amplify them,” said Sue Peschin, President & CEO of the Alliance for Aging Research, a participant in the campaign.

They address issues surrounding the vaccine as they come up in attempt to do away with misinformation.

The vaccine has gone through all necessary and proper testing, and is safe and effective at preventing infection.

“Count Me In” wants to make sure everyone signs up to get the vaccine to keep themselves and others safe from this virus that has done so much damage to the world.

The campaign’s website includes stories from those who have received their vaccinations to reassure those that may be unsure.

Their website can be found here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter