County Commissioner Candidate Glynn Suspends Campaign

YARMOUTH – Barnstable County Commissioners candidate Joe Glynn has announced that he is suspending his campaign.

The vice chairman of the Yarmouth Housing Authority Board of Commissioners was planning to appear on the ballot in November as a non-party candidate under the political designation of “Gulf War Veteran”.

Glynn said he made the announcement because the circumstances made it impossible for him to pursue the office in the manner that he had intended before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although the situation and my personal health issues that make me vulnerable to risk and also make it virtually impossible to continue to get signatures, it is NOT an excuse to complain or influence change to the election rules,” Glynn said in a statement.

“With the many educational, veterans and housing concerns that have emerged or become evident, I feel that my skills will be best directed (when we are all healthy and safe) in my capacities as the Vice Chairman of the Yarmouth Housing Authority and my new position whenever the new Committee is re-organized later this summer.”

Glynn is also calling on all outstanding nomination papers to be returned.

Barnstable County Commissioner Ron Beaty is seeking re-election and Commissioner Mary-Pat Flynn has said that she will not be running in the fall.