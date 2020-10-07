Barnstable County Correctional Facility Reports No Inmate COVID-19 Cases

BOURNE – The office of Sheriff James Cummings has announced that there have been no COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility.

It was reported that since two staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus back in March, the facility has not had any COVID-19 cases.

“Under the Sheriff’s leadership, we instituted numerous protocols, including screening people when they come in, temperature checks, mandatory masks for staff and inmates,” said Special Sheriff Jeff Perry.

Perry also outlined additional steps taken within the facility: a quarantine housing unit for new inmates to isolate for 14 days has been implemented, and another unit for anyone who does test positive is on standby.

The implementation of technology within the complex has also made operations easier and safer during the pandemic, he added.

Perry commended those who have followed virus prevention protocols, citing their commitment as the reason for the facility’s coronavirus track record.

“They’re always dedicated,” Perry said, “but in this crisis, they’ve just stepped up and worked above and beyond.”

Perry said that keeping a proper inventory of virus prevention resources will continue to be a challenge, but he is confident that there will not be a shortage of those materials going forward.