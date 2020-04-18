Barnstable County Health Officials Cautious About Re-Opening Plan

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials are cautious about entering into the phases of the federal governments re-opening plan until they evaluate data over the next couple of weeks.

The guidelines for the re-opening plan titled “Opening up America Again” outline three phases for states to gradually ease their lock downs.

President Donald Trump said that governors will be handling the process themselves, with help from the federal government.

Each phase lasts a minimum of 14 days.

Phase one says large venues such as restaurants, places of worship, and sports venues can operate under strict physical distancing protocols.

If after 14 days there is no evidence of a resurgence of the coronavirus, phase two allows non-essential travel to resume and schools can re-open.

Phase three allows states that are seeing a continued downward trend of symptoms to allow public interactions with physical distancing and the unrestricted staffing of worksites.

However, Director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, Sean O’Brien said that right now Cape Cod needs to be focused on the immediate impact the virus will have in the next two weeks.

“I think we just need to see how we go through the next couple of weeks, I wouldn’t even hazard a guess at this time,” O’Brien said.

“I know this is something that our governor and the Commonwealth is working on and I think the fact these guidelines were put together by Health and Human Services and the CDC, it’s going to provide us a pretty good benchmark and as our state looks at it I think they’re going to provide us the most guidance.”

O’Brien said he was unsure when Massachusetts would see phase one begin and said that ultimately the decision is up to Governor Charlie Baker.

The Barnstable County Regional Planning Committee Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC) is continuing to operate as a limited activation in response to COVID-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The MACC remains focused on its efforts to assist with resource request from various agencies across Cape Cod, especially for personal protective equipment.

To date, the MACC has arranged over 70 truck deliveries of supplies to police and fire departments, group homes, and other agencies.

The MACC is also continuing to show support and handle resource request at the drive-thru testing facility at Cape Cod Community College.

The Cape Cod and the Islands Regional Network on Homelessness COVID-19 Emergency Planning Team continues to lead a coordinated response addressing the needs of the homeless population.

A hotel-stay program has been implemented, providing a facility with a total of 25 rooms for individuals who need to self-quarantine but do not have a place to do so.

A mobile shower and heated bathroom facilities were erected in the parking lot of Duffy Health Center, and health officials launched a community-wide effort to collect toiletries, shoes, and clothing.

PPE for volunteers, especially masks, face shields, and gowns are still being sought.

As of Friday, the surge site at Royal Falmouth Nursing Rehabilitation Center is open and staffed, operating as a step-down unit for patients at Falmouth Hospital with COVID-19.

A soft opening is planned for surge sites at the former Wingate Nursing Home in Brewster and at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Thursday saw 59 cars come through the drive-thru testing facility.

That brings the total number of cars to come through the facility since its opening to 1,931.

O’Brien reminded residents that the drive-thru facility is not the only place on Cape Cod that is doing COVID-19 tests.

He said that healthcare providers and doctors’ offices also offer testing.

Health officials said that precautions taken by residents, such as social distancing and staying at home is helping slow the spread of the virus.

They also said that a vaccine would greatly help in the fight against the virus, but they are not expecting one in the immediate future.

O’Brien also continued to complement first responders and medical professionals on Cape Cod.

He said that we owe them a great deal of gratitude for being on the front lines during the challenging times.