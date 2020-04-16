Barnstable County Health Officials Confident in New Heatmap System

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials believe that the new heatmap unveiled earlier this week will be an effective tool in the fight against COVID-19.

The heatmap system shows the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at a detailed geographic level within Barnstable County.

The information will be updated daily and is designed to empower residents on Cape Cod to make informed choices about public health safety precautions to minimize the risk of infection and further transmission of COVID-19 within the county.

“I think it helps to show where some of the higher areas may be on the Cape and it also gives a tool to first responders, just to know that there might be some higher than normal cases out there,” said Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Director, Sean O’Brien.

“It’s a good tool to be able to look and see where there might be hot spots or where a little more education or a little more testing might be needed.”

The data for the heatmap is being gathered through a computer data base called the Massachusetts Virtual Epidemiological Network, often referred to as MAVEN.

The case data is being managed by the Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod and is being presented using advanced mapping technology managed by the Cape Cod Commission.

The data represents running totals for every zip code summarized at a regional level across Cape Cod and individual zip code level data for participating towns.

However not all towns on Cape Cod are participating in the heatmap.

O’Brien said that towns not on the heatmap are giving out town wide numbers instead of zip code data.

He also said it is the town’s prerogative if they want to be part of the mapping system or not and that it is up to a town’s board of health.

Tuesday saw 76 cars come through the drive-thru testing facility at Cape Cod Community College.

That brings the total number of cars to come through the facility since its opening to 1,819.

The number of cars that have come through the drive-thru site do not exactly represent the number of people who have been tested.

On Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker make a visit to the new field hospital at Joint Base Cape Cod, which is being operated with the National Guard and Cape Cod Healthcare.

The 94 bed facility is expected to be operational by Monday, April 20.

Barnstable County health officials assisted with the creation of the facility.

O’Brien said the county public health nurse and the VNA are doing contact tracing and towns are subscribing to the system.

The contact tracing program, announced by Governor Baker attempts to trace who a person with the virus has been in contact with.

O’Brien said that he has not heard of shortages of supplies or equipment in regards to testing on Cape Cod.

A lot of the testing is still coming through the drive-thru facility and O’Brien reminded residents that to be tested at that facility, you are still required to be referred by a physician.

To view the heatmap system, click here.