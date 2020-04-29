County Health Officials Optimistic, Cautious Going Forward in Pandemic

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County health officials are proceeding optimistically, yet carefully, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Sean O’Brien said that the curve of the virus’ impact could be improving.

“We’re starting to see that plateau start to happen,” O’Brien said, “and that’s why this week has become so critical as to seeing where the numbers go.”

O’Brien said that numbers across Cape Cod are similar to statewide numbers, although numbers on the Cape are less steep and “a little bit more of a hill.”

Even if a decline of numbers is seen on Cape Cod, O’Brien said that preventative measures shouldn’t be completely lifted.

“That being said though, things that are still going to be important–as we’re going even on the back side–are going to be social distancing, and there still may be some restrictions with the number of people in food stores and things like that,” he said.

Numbers that are reported throughout the week could deliver “good news,” according to O’Brien, which could lead to a positive change.

O’Brien expects to see an expansion of testing within the state, which may feature aid from the federal government.