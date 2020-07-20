County Health Officials Prep for Fall Flu Season Amid COVID-19

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials said that they are turning their focus forward to the fall and winter flu season in preparation ahead of a possible second wave of the coronavirus on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Sean O’Brien, Director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, said that they are looking into possible drive-up flu clinics to maintain social distancing and maximize public safety while still getting people vaccinated.

O’Brien said that people would drive-through and get their flu shots much in the same way that the department had done with drive-through testing for COVID-19.

O’Brien said that the department is already beginning to purchase flu vaccines, saying that this is the time of year to get prepared.

He also said that the department has programs in place to get first-responders vaccinated against the flu.

O’Brien said that he did not anticipate an immediate change in testing locations for COVID-19, though a relocation could be on the horizon.

“It’s going to be status quo. We’re still going to have the facility in Barnstable, though at some point it may move to Cape Cod Hospital, though we’re not one hundred percent certain when that may be happening,” said O’Brien.

Other COVID-19 testing facilities include Falmouth Hospital as well as testing by Outer Cape Health Services.

To keep people informed on the virus, O’Brien said that the department’s website will continue to serve as a source of information on the spread of COVID-19 within the county.

“If there is a little bit of a bump, we want to start getting that information early and out to people and making sure people get the most up to date information as possible,” said O’Brien.