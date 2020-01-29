Barnstable County Health Officials Prepared for New Respiratory Virus

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials are keeping an eye on the spread of the new pneumonia-like virus in China.

There have been five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States and although officials say the risk to Americans is low, checks of international travelers are being expanded.

The confirmed cases in the U.S. are in Orange County and Los Angeles County, California, Arizona, Washington state and Chicago.

All of the patients have recently traveled to Wuhan, China, which is the epicenter of the outbreak. More than 100 people have died from the respiratory virus in China.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to China.

Barnstable County Public Health Nurse Deirdre Arvidson said nonessential travel anywhere in Asia is not recommended to prevent exposure.

“We have our emergency planning division here and we are prepared and updating ourselves on plans that we have put together in the past, for example, like with Ebola,” Arvidson said.

Although the viruses are not similar, Arvidson said the principles in regards to quarantines and treating patients are similar.

When it comes to prevention efforts, Arvidson said similar actions should be taken when trying to evading the flu.

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family and is a close cousin to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

“You wash your hands frequently. You cover your mouth when you cough,” she said. “Sometimes it’s a good idea to avoid large crowded areas.”

The symptoms of coronavirus are the same as influenza, and it can be hard to tell the difference.

“What people have to look at is has this person traveled to China or around that area recently, or been around somebody who has traveled to China recently,” Arvidson said.

If symptoms develop, and you have traveled to China or been in proximity to someone who has, that information should be shared with a primary care physician.

Arvidson said there is concern about a possible outbreak in the U.S.

“It is something we don’t have a vaccine for. There is no treatment,” she said. “And the virus itself is still being looked at. It’s still being tested. They don’t know a lot about it yet.”

Arvidson said local residents should remain vigilant and calm.

“There is no need for widespread panic,” she said. “It’s taking care of yourself and being aware.”

As a precaution, the U.S. is beefing up its checks on returning international travelers beyond the five airports initially announced, to encompass 20 entry points.