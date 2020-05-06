Barnstable County Health Officials Say Healthcare Supplies Increasing

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials said they are seeing healthcare supplies being made more available for those in need.

“We are constantly receiving orders from the Commonwealth for our first responders,” said Director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, Sean O’Brien.

“So for police, fire, EMS, and also public works and other organizations that don’t provide direct healthcare we are receiving a pretty good amount of personal protective equipment and it is getting distributed out.”

O’Brien added that there are some items that the county is not seeing a lot of and that towns do need to conserve PPE when they can.

However the most important equipment is making its way to Cape Cod.

“In regards to the most important things like masks, respirators, and things like that we are seeing these things come in,” said O’Brien.

“They’re not coming in in high numbers but we are seeing them and they are getting distributed out to the towns and the towns keep on ordering as well so there’s a pretty good cycle of delivery happening.”

Things such as hand sanitizer, N95 masks, face shields, and surgical mask are beginning to become more readily available again though not in large numbers.

County health officials are keeping an eye on what is available and the more PPE that is available through vendors, the easier it makes things for the County.

O’Brien said that it is not perfect but people are receiving supplies and equipment.

The Health and Medical Coordination Coalition is in the process of trying to secure PPE for medical care facilities.

The coalition is getting supplies and equipment in to distribute to medical facilities across the country.

“We are seeing that there are still shortages and if people are able to conserve the best they can that’s the important thing, but we are seeing a limited number of supplies making it down to the region,” O’Brien said.

County health officials have also secured tests kits for swab tests from the state, which are important for the medical community.

O’Brien said that most medical professionals want to see these tests more as they are the most reliable.

Thirty cars came through the drive-thru testing facility at Cape Cod Community College on Monday.

Roughly 2,500 cars have come through the drive-thru facility since its opening.

The number of cars to come through the facility does not exactly represent the number of people who have been tested.

The hours at the drive-thru site will be transitioning to Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

O’Brien said that the facility has been very successful for Barnstable County and Cape Cod Healthcare.

O’Brien added over 50 percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Barnstable County have recovered from the virus.

Testing state wide has increased and the number of hospitalizations has begun to level off, and in some cases decrease, according to county health officials.