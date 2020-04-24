Health Officials Urging People to Not Neglect Non-Virus Illnesses

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials are telling residents that if you are sick or injured and need non-virus related urgent care, you should still seek help even in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The important thing to remember is, yes, we are in the middle of a COVID-19 emergency but regular life issues happen and it doesn’t need to be COVID right now, if somebody is having illness or something they do need to call their doctor or if there is an emergency they need to go to the emergency room and they need to go to the hospital,” said Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Director, Sean O’Brien.

“It’s just important if folks are sick, they be treated for it and if they’re injured, they be treated for it. It’s really important to remember that just because COVID is happening doesn’t mean that other services aren’t available in these facilities, they are available and they’re necessary and life doesn’t stop just because COVID happens.”

O’Brien said Cape Cod Healthcare has taken the precautions to make sure that hospitals are safe for patients that go in for treatment not related to coronavirus.

County health officials are continuing to monitor the number of cases on Cape Cod and state wide in regards to the virus’s peak.

O’Brien said that currently it is still too early to tell if Cape Cod has reached its peak number of cases but added that officials will continue to closely monitor day to day.

Officials are also closely monitoring the heat map system and looking for trends in regards to the confirmed number of cases.

According to O’Brien, Wednesday was a busy day for health facilities statewide and that includes the drive-thru testing site at Cape Cod Community College.

79 cars passed through the site on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cars to roughly 2,100 since the site opened.

The number of cars that have come through the site do not represent the exact number of people who have been tested.

May 4 is the tentative date for the re-opening of the state from Governor Charlie Baker’s non-essential work order, however many officials, including O’Brien, believe that date will get extended, similar to how schools were closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Personal protective equipment is still continuing to come to Barnstable County from the state level.

The county’s mulit-agency coordination center has been distributing PPE to first responders and medical providers throughout the region.

Though a decent amount of equipment is making its way to Cape Cod, there is still a shortage of N95 masks, according to O’Brien.

He said that health officials would feel more comfortable if there were more N95 masks to go around.

First responders and health professionals are making due with surgical masks, K95 masks, and homemade masks.

County health officials are trying to bring in as much PPE as possible and the county purchasing agent is looking for new vendors who are offering PPE.

O’Brien stressed that precautions being taken by residents are working and are helping slow the spread.

He noted that while people are more spread out, the population on Cape Cod is a vulnerable one and to keep everyone safe social distancing needs to be maintained.