Barnstable County Health Officials Report Declining COVID-19 Numbers

HYANNIS – Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien said COVID-19 numbers are trending downward and that Barnstable County is on the other side of the curve.

“On average we’re going down in the number of new cases every day, and that means the number of new cases are slowing down a little bit,” O’Brien said.

“We’re on the other end of the curve. We are seeing less cases being reported. We still have testing taking place, and we are seeing hospitalizations across the state start to decrease as well. We are now on the other side of the mountain.”

O’Brien said hospitalizations across the state have seen a 10 percent decrease since last week.

Even as he sees the positive developments, O’Brien stressed the importance of being measured.

He speculated that Cape Cod could potentially see another bump or two in the next few months.

“I think yes, there is the potential that we could see maybe another bump or maybe even two in the summer, fall, or even the winter,” said O’Brien.

“That’s where it is so important to remember social distancing, wearing a face mask, constantly washing your hands, making sure it’s part of our daily routine now in this COVID-19 world we are living in.”

O’Brien said that Governor Charlie Baker’s Office will play an important role in helping the Cape re-open.

Testing continues to be done at the drive-thru facility at Cape Cod Community College and on Monday 63 cars came through the site.

That brings the total number of cars to come through the facility since its opening in March to just over 2,700.

The number of cars that have come through the drive-thru facility does not exactly represent the number of people who have been tested.

O’Brien said he hopes to see more available swab testing for Cape and Islands residents in the near future.

Health officials are currently discussing if testing at the facility will continue through the summer.

Officials are also looking at other potential locations for the drive-thru site in the event they have to move.

O’Brien said that those that are sick, injured, or need emergency care other than COVID-19 need to continue to get medical help.

“If folks are sick or if there is an emergency, Cape Cod Hospital, Falmouth Hospital, any emergency room, those facilities are constantly cleaned and there are a lot of protection measures in place to make sure it is a safe environment for people to have other emergencies other than COVID-19 looked at,” said O’Brien.

“It’s important to make sure that if you’re ill, please contact your doctor right away. The healthcare system is not only focusing on COVID-19, right now we are still focusing on all other illnesses and everything every day and it’s important to maintain that contact with your physician and be able to go to an emergency room quickly if you need too.”

County health officials are preparing to begin their summer inspector program Memorial Day weekend.

O’Brien said the program, which traditionally sees 10 seasonal employees work with the towns every summer to inspect restaurants and businesses, will play a big role this year.

“We have discussed the potential of bringing in additional help as a part of it,” said O’Brien.

“I know also there has been discussion of seeking some additional aid from the state, and looking to bring additional inspectors in as well.”