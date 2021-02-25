Barnstable County to Step Up Vaccine Efforts

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials are planning to ramp up vaccine efforts on Cape Cod in the coming days.

The county said that the availability of doses remain limited, and they are prioritizing second-dose clinics for the time being. When first-dose clinics are scheduled again, county officials said that notifications will be sent out in advance.

Barnstable County officials are also asking residents, if possible, to travel off-Cape to a mass vaccination site for a scheduled appointment.

While recognizing that heading to sites such as Gillette Stadium can be inconvenient, they stressed the importance of reserving local appointments for residents who are less mobile or unable to head off-Cape.

Residents awaiting an email in regards to their second inoculation were reminded that those invites can take upwards of two weeks to be sent out. If those two weeks have passed, residents are advised to call the county’s COVID-19 Helpline at 774-330-3001.