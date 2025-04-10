County on Lookout for Measles Amid Nationwide Outbreaks

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County health officials are staying vigilant for potential measles cases following outbreaks in other parts of the country.

While Massachusetts has not reported any cases so far, more than 600 infections have been confirmed in 22 states since January, primarily among unvaccinated individuals.

The state’s overall vaccination rate remains high at over 95 percent, but local data shows that Cape Cod kindergarten vaccination coverage falls slightly below that, at 93.9 percent.

“Measles is not just a rash. It can lead to pneumonia, encephalitis, and even death,” said contract epidemiologist Lea Hamner in a statement.

“The best protection is prevention. Two doses of the MMR vaccine offer lifelong immunity for most people.”

Health officials are partnering with schools, healthcare providers, and community coalitions to identify under-vaccinated areas and boost confidence in vaccinations.