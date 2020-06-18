You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Court Rejects Trump Bid to End Young Immigrants’ Protections

Court Rejects Trump Bid to End Young Immigrants’ Protections

June 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

For now, those immigrants retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States.

The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump’s campaign for reelection, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

The justices rejected administration arguments that the eight-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal.

