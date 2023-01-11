You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Court Weighs Tossing Boston Marathon Bomber’s Death Sentence

Court Weighs Tossing Boston Marathon Bomber’s Death Sentence

January 11, 2023

Courtesy of FBI Boston

BOSTON (AP) – Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s attorney has urged a federal appeals court to throw out the 29-year-old’s death sentence because of juror misconduct claims just months after it was revived by the nation’s highest court.

Tsarnaev is making a renewed push to avoid execution after the Supreme Court last year reinstated the death sentence imposed on him for his role in the bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.

His lawyers are now challenging issues that weren’t considered by the Supreme Court, including whether the trial judge wrongly denied his challenge of two jurors who defense attorneys say lied during jury selection questioning.

By Alanna Durkin Richer, Associated Press

