COVID-19 Death Total in Massachusetts Surpasses 500

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has announced that 503 people in the state have now died due to the novel coronavirus, after 70 new deaths were confirmed in a report published Thursday afternoon.

The newest update includes one death within Barnstable County, a male who was in their 70s. The state reported that the victim did not have any preexisting conditions, but they were hospitalized.

The newly confirmed victims were anywhere between their 30s to 90s, according to the DPH.

The state has now conducted 94,958 total COVID-19 tests. 2,151 newly confirmed positive cases were reported Thursday, which brings the total number of positive cases in Massachusetts to 18,941.

444 of those confirmed cases are within Barnstable County, along with nine in both Dukes County and Nantucket County.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.