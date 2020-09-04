COVID-19 Forces Autumn Escape Bike Trek to Shift Gears

HYANNIS – The American Lung Association has announced that the annual Autumn Escape Bike Trek fundraising ride in 2020 will be held virtually from Monday, September 21 through Sunday, September 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Participants will be able to register for the event, and beginning on September 21, they can track their own progress to complete their Autumn Escape Bike Trek by cycling 35 or 60 miles at their own pace to raise funds for the American Lung Association before September 27.

“The Autumn Escape Bike Trek is an event that our community looks forward to every year,” said Nicole DeVito, Senior Manager of Development for the event.

“The health and safety of our participants, volunteers and staff remain our top priority and so we’re shifting gears and going virtual. This ride is an important fundraiser for the American Lung Association to raise awareness of and improve lung health, we refuse to let this lung-related virus derail our work. This is an opportunity for us to come together to show our strength and our virtual options will empower people to do that.”

The event aims to raise over $50,000 for the Lung Association’s mission, to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through advocacy, education and research of lung diseases, including COVID-19.

Part of the funds raised will support the Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative; a $25 million initiative to end COVID-19 and prevent future respiratory virus pandemics.

The annual Autumn Escape Bike Trek was originally scheduled as a 3-day, in-person event for riders aged seven and above, departing from the Hilton Garden Inn in Plymouth and involving a 160-mile route through the Cape.

Organizers have developed new ways for people to participate virtually including signing up for the Strava page, where participants can track progress on the event leader-board.

Participants can also:

Share their miles on the Autumn Escape Bike Trek Facebook page

Take and share screenshots of their Strava dashboard or other similar biking apps

Participants can track their miles using activity trackers (Apple Watch, Fitbit, etc.)

Participants will be able to download images to share their personal achievements and fundraising efforts with custom images on social media

Volunteers and supporters of the annual event can make donations to the American Lung Association here.

For registration and fundraising information visit BikeTrekNewEngland.org.

The Autumn Escape Bike Trek staff will continue to support cyclists and their fundraising goals by offering incentives and giveaways for fundraising accomplishments.

All registrants who raise $250 by September 27 will receive a 2020 Autumn Escape Bike Trek event t-shirt and medal.

Registrants who raise more than $500 will all receive an official Autumn Escape Bike Trek cycling jersey.

Since the virtual ride allows people to participate from anywhere, organizers are hoping more people will register to participate and take advantage of the virtual options.