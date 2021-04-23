You are here: Home / NewsCenter / COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tumble Among US Senior Citizens

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tumble Among US Senior Citizens

April 23, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – COVID-19 hospitalizations are plunging among older Americans.

The falling numbers show the country’s vaccination strategy is working, pushing deaths lower and easing pressure on the frayed hospital system. But experts note the country will need to make similar progress among younger people, who are making up a bigger portion of new cases and hospitalizations.

Daily infections have held steady above 60,000 for the last two months. And as demand for vaccines slows in seniors, health experts warn the U.S. will face an uphill climb in vaccinating younger people, who face fewer risks from COVID-19 but can still spread it.

By Matthew Perrone and Carla K. Johnson, Associated Press

