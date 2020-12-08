COVID-19 Testing Opens at Barnstable County Fairgrounds

FALMOUTH – Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes (D-Falmouth) has announced the creation of a COVID-19 testing site at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds.

The location is the result of a $300,000 appropriation secured by Fernandes as part of the supplemental budget passed by the House of Representatives aimed at reimbursing communities that have been impacted most by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The testing site will be open for at least the next 6 months and provide drive-through COVID-19 testing for both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents.

Fernandes said in a statement that affordable testing continues to be one of the most critical ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus as cases rise statewide.