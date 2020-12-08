You are here: Home / NewsCenter / COVID-19 Testing Opens at Barnstable County Fairgrounds

COVID-19 Testing Opens at Barnstable County Fairgrounds

December 8, 2020

Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket State Rep. Dylan Fernandes

FALMOUTH – Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes (D-Falmouth) has announced the creation of a COVID-19 testing site at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds.

The location is the result of a $300,000 appropriation secured by Fernandes as part of the supplemental budget passed by the House of Representatives aimed at reimbursing communities that have been impacted most by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The testing site will be open for at least the next 6 months and provide drive-through COVID-19 testing for both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents.

Fernandes said in a statement that affordable testing continues to be one of the most critical ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus as cases rise statewide.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 