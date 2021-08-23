COVID-19 Testing Opportunities Expanding on Cape Cod

HYANNIS (AP) – Public health officials across Cape Cod are expanding free COVID-19 testing opportunities in response to higher demand from the public amid the rise of the delta variant.

Barnstable County officials are reactivating the free testing program at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in Falmouth two afternoons a week.

Cape Cod Healthcare has expanded its COVID-19 testing availability from five days to seven days per week.

A free mobile testing unit in Provincetown, which was scheduled to end Saturday, will now continue through Labor Day weekend. Provincetown was the site of a surge in cases late last month.

