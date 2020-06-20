You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / COVID-19 Update 6/20/20

June 20, 2020

BOSTON – There were 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County reported today, bringing the total number of cases up to 1,513. There were no new deaths on Cape Cod. State wide 286 new cases were reported bringing the total number of cases up to 106,936. There were also 28 new deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 7,828.

