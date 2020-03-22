COVID-19 Updates Available by Calling 2-1-1

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has recently announced that information regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic can be accessed by dialing 2-1-1.

Massachusetts 2-1-1 is a resource available 24/7 that can provide information and answers in over 140 languages. COVID-19 information regarding testing, prevention, symptoms, and guidance can be found through the hotline.

Callers to 2-1-1 will be prompted to dial 2-6 from the main menu for coronavirus information.

For more details, visit Massachusetts 2-1-1’s website by clicking here.

COVID-19 resources can also be found by visiting the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here.