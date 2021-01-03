Barnstable County Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Update

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment has recently provided new insight on the COVID-19 vaccine.

As the vaccination process continues, it is highly important to remember to wear a mask and continue social distancing even if you have already been vaccinated.

Although the vaccination protects against the virus, it is not yet known whether or not those vaccinated can still carry and transmit the virus to others.

Side effects including pain at injection site, headache, fever, or fatigue may occur from getting the vaccine, but most of these are short-lived and indicators that your immune system is responding to the vaccine according to experts.

For those that have already had COVID-19 and recovered, getting vaccinated is still recommended.

Any form of immunity that may have been gained from already having the virus is thought to be both short-lived and unreliable.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter