COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Increase; Hospitalizations on the Decline

HYANNIS – The latest data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows that COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are decreasing statewide.

As more vaccination sites open up across the Commonwealth, the amount of vaccines that can be given per day is increasing substantially.

The opening of Fenway Park as the second mass vaccination site in the state has upped the number of vaccines that can be administered per week by thousands.

In the coming months, Governor Charlie Baker plans to have several more mass vaccination sites opened.

He also announced updates to the software for scheduling vaccination appointments that will include an eligibility tracker and make it easier to schedule appointments.

Baker said that while in some cases individuals may have to wait a few weeks to schedule their appointments due to high demand, all those in high risk groups will get appointments before the general public.

“Since there’s currently a limited supply, it’s important that we manage our process and try to see if we can’t serve the people who are most at risk first,” Baker said.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter