COVID Relief Bill Morphs into a Test of GOP Loyalty to Trump

December 23, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s new demand of $2,000 aid checks to Americans is threatening to tank a big year-end COVID relief bill.

It’s also posing an uncomfortable test of allegiance for Republicans who reject such spending.

On Thursday, House Democrats will all but dare Republicans to break with Trump, calling up his proposal for a Christmas Eve vote.

It’s unclear what GOP lawmakers will do.

Trump assailed the bipartisan $900 billion package in a video tweeted Tuesday night, and suggested he may not sign it.

His objection also threatens a government shutdown. The House and Senate cleared the package by lopsided votes, enough to override a potential veto.

By LISA MASCARO, KEVIN FREKING and ANDREW TAYLOR
