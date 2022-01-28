COVID Surge Peak Past, But Officials Urge Caution

HYANNIS – The statewide 7-day average COVID positivity rate has dropped significantly in recent weeks to about 9 percent statewide, though local leaders are urging residents to keep the pressure on in fighting the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, data covering a longer timeframe for Barnstable County last updated on January 25 shows a 14-day average positivity rate of about 18 percent.

“We believe that the Omicron surge peaked in Barnstable County between January 3 and January 11,” said Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr during the most recent weekly meeting Thursday morning of community leaders regarding COVID.

“Certainly that’s good news, but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

The percentage is a drop compared to the previous week’s figures, though is still above the 15 percent that indicates outbreak status according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Cyr highlighted the region’s high vaccination rate as a key part of the Cape and Island’s strong defense against the virus, leading to relatively low hospitalizations despite increases in overall case numbers.

Though the peak is likely over, an uptick in fatalities still lingers, said Cyr.

The Massachusetts legislature continues work on spending packages including one for $75 million that could help fund testing and more personal protection equipment for Barnstable County and the state at large.

The senator said that as the community moves towards an endemic phase of COVID, he would like to see a “robust game plan” for how to respond to future variants and surges, including how and when to expand testing and putting social distancing advice into effect.

Regarding the economic impacts of COVID, Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said that mandates require that emergency extensions for outdoor dining and cocktails-to-go expire in April and May, respectively.

New amendments that still must see further approval will push the deadlines to December 15, 2022, said Moran.

She added that other efforts are underway to facilitate the restaurant industry and municipalities as sectors adapt to the pandemic.

The community leaders highlighted booster doses as the best defense against the coronavirus, and urged residents to get a shot if they have not already.

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 resource page, which includes information on testing and vaccinations, can be found here.