Craigville Beach Road To Close For Sewer Expansion Project

HYANNIS – Beginning November 15, 2021 through December 2021, Craigville Beach Road will be closed from Lake Elizabeth Drive to Marie Avenue as part of the Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Expansion Project from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Gravity sewer main installation work will lead to closures from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.

A road closure and detour will be in place with access limited to local traffic only.

Drivers are being advised to slow down and use caution when traveling through the construction area and to follow posted safety and detour signs.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.com