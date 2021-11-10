You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Craigville Beach Road To Close For Sewer Expansion Project

Craigville Beach Road To Close For Sewer Expansion Project

November 10, 2021

HYANNIS – Beginning November 15, 2021 through December 2021, Craigville Beach Road will be closed from Lake Elizabeth Drive to Marie Avenue as part of the Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Expansion Project from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Gravity sewer main installation work will lead to closures from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.

A road closure and detour will be in place with access limited to local traffic only.

Drivers are being advised to slow down and use caution when traveling through the construction area and to follow posted safety and detour signs.

For more information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.com

