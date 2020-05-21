Crews Conducting Road Work in Barnstable Village Center

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable’s Department of Public Works is conducting road work this week and next week.

Textured colorized surfaces is being installed in pedestrian sidewalks and within the signalized intersection in Barnstable Village from Thursday to Friday and May 26-29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The work is scheduled to be performed sequentially over several days:

On the south (eastbound) lane of Main Street (Route 6A) from Rendezvous Lane to Mill Way; eastbound traffic will be detoured at Route 132 and Old Jail Lane

On the north (westbound) lane of Main Street (Route 6A) from Mill Way to Rendezvous Lane; westbound traffic will be detoured at Commerce Road and Braggs Lane

On Mill Way at Freezer Road; traffic will be detoured to Commerce Road and Main Street (Route 6A)

In the intersection of Main Street & Mill Way, sequenced in sections with alternating one-way traffic and/or detours at Route 132 and Old Jail Lane, and at Commerce Road and Braggs Lane.

Businesses and residences along the work zone will remain accessible to traffic throughout the work.

Through-traffic will be detoured around active construction areas, and police will direct drivers headed to locations within the work area.

Traffic during construction operations will be delayed and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through the road construction areas and detour routes.