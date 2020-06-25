State Launches Crisis Counseling Program

BOSTON – The state has announced that MassSupport, a crisis counseling assistance program, has been created for Massachusetts residents in order to provide aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

Riverside Trauma Center will be utilized across the state to provide resources and information to maintain behavioral health services.

MassSupport will be utilized with the Mass 2-1-1 call center while also deploying counselors and clinicians. Future expansions to the program could be made to offer more help during the pandemic.

Funding was provided through a Federal Emergency Management Administration grant.

To contact the program, call 888-215-4920 or email masssupport@riversidecc.org. For more information, visit www.masssupport.org.