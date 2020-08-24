Crocker Provides Update on Extended 2019-2020 Session

HYANNIS – During the Massachusetts 191st General Court’s 2019-2020 session which was extended in July, the House of Representatives and State Senate has passed emergency legislation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the House and Senate voted to extend the calendar to the end of the year, December 31.

“We obviously don’t know what we’re going to be dealing with in terms of the coronavirus and what that entails. We have to be able to be ready to respond to whatever need the state has,” said 2nd Barnstable State Representative Will Crocker.

Some of the legislation passed during the session has included provisions for remote voting, provisions for extending unemployment benefits, and creating opportunities for restaurants to serve alcohol, beer and wine for carry out service during the pandemic.

The House has also voted to keep Chapter 90 level-funded at $200 million for repairs and upkeep of municipal roads and bridges in the state, as well as approved an $18 billion investment in transportation infrastructure.

Crocker said it is vital that the session stays open as the winter approaches and people transition from outdoor activities to mostly indoor living.

He also said that legislators are going to use the opportunity to continue to work on extending unemployment benefits as well as deal with upcoming fall foreclosure issues.

“We need to look at that from both sides. From both the tenant’s situation and the property owner’s situation. I continue to look forward to continuing to work with my fellow legislatures to be able to make sure every need in the 2nd Barnstable District is taken care of,” said Crocker.