Cultural Center Of Cape Cod Names New Executive Director

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cultural Center of Cape Cod recently announced the elevation of Managing Director Molly Demeulenaere to the post of Executive Director.

The move comes as previous Executive Director Robert Nash moves into a new role as Director of Facilities and long-time Associate Director Lauren Wolk prepares to transition into a full time writing career.

Demeulenaere has worked with the Center for three years, with lengthy experience as a fundraiser and as President of the Museum of Science & Industry in Tampa.

Serving through the pandemic, Demeulenaere was active in the additions of Head of Music and Events Julian Loida and new Director of Learning Diane Giardi.

“We have an incredible team and rock-solid institution, and I am thrilled to serve this incredible organization and the entire Cape Cod Community,” said Demeulenaere. “I have embraced lifelong learning throughout my life and career and bring knowledge and a passion for experiential learning and the guest experience.

“I look forward to carrying the legacy of the Cultural Center forward while surprising our visitors along the way with exhibitions and programs that might just make them a bit more curious about the world around them,” she said.

The Cultural Center of Cape Cod is a non-profit organization serving the local community through art classes, events, and exhibitions.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter