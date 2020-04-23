Cumberland Farms Employee in Brewster Tests Positive for COVID-19

BREWSTER – An employee at the Cumberland Farms location on Route 6A in Brewster has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said that they are following guidance from local health officials and have closed the store so that it can be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew.

The store will re-open in the next few days and the company added that all employees have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines.

“We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support,” said a statement from Cumberland Farms.