CVS Health Expands Testing Sites Including East Falmouth Store

EAST FALMOUTH – In an ongoing effort to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health has expanded its COVID-19 testing program to additional test sites in Massachusetts, including in East Falmouth.

The new sites will use self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy.

CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering the service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

The 21 test sites in Massachusetts are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

“As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible,” said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health.

“By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting.”

“By working with partners like CVS and the health care community, Massachusetts has significantly increased COVID-19 testing and is a national leader in per-capita testing,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“We are grateful to CVS for their partnership on this second major additional testing expansion at a number of sites across the Commonwealth, especially as we move toward a responsible, phased reopening of our economy.”

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The CVS store location in East Falmouth is at 419 East Falmouth Highway.