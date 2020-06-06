Daily State COVID-19 Update

BOSTON-There were four more reported cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County bringing the county total to 1,450 cases reported. There were no new reported cases on Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket.

There were no new deaths on Cape Cod or the Islands. Statewide there were 575 newly reported cases bringing the State Wide Total up To 103,132. There were also 55 new deaths reported today bringing the statewide total to 7,389.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals is trending in a positive direction.