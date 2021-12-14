You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Data Indicate Omicron is Milder, Better at Evading Vaccines

Data Indicate Omicron is Milder, Better at Evading Vaccines

December 14, 2021

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The omicron variant is offering more hints about what it may have in store as it spreads around the globe: A highly transmissible virus that may cause less severe disease, and one that can be slowed — but not stopped — by today’s vaccines.

An analysis Tuesday of data from South Africa suggests the Pfizer vaccine offers less defense against infection from omicron and reduced, but still good, protection from hospitalization.

The findings are preliminary and have not been peer-reviewed, but they line up with other early data about omicron’s behavior, including that it seems to be more easily spread from person to person.

By ANDREW MELDRUM, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 