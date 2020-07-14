Foundation Accepting Applications for Barnstable Scholarships

YARMOUTH – Trustees of the John K. and Thirza F. Davenport Foundation for the Arts have begun accepting applications to grant scholarships to Barnstable County residents.

The applicants must be in their last two years of undergraduate study or graduate work in the visual and performing arts, according to the organization.

All scholarships will be based on need, ability, grades, and proven desire in theater, music or art.

The scholarships will be granted on a year to year basis, with no commitments for continues funding.

Scholarship recipients are encouraged by the Foundation to return to the organization the amounts they were awarded when reasonably possible, in order to assist others in need of scholarship aid.

Applications can be found at The Davenport Companies’ website.

Personal interviews will be an integral part of the process, according to the Foundation.

The deadline to apply is August 1.