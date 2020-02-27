David Ortiz Selling Baseball Mementos, Household Items

WESTON, Mass. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is selling some baseball memorabilia and plenty of household items at a weekend estate sale.

The baseball-related items for sale include framed jerseys, bobbleheads, commemorative Coca-Cola bottles, signed Red Sox photographs, and a Boston Bruins jersey with the name Ortiz and his No. 34 on the back.

The man known as Big Papi and his wife are also selling furniture, clothing and gym equipment.

The sale is Saturday in Weston.