DC on Lockdown and on Edge Before Biden’s Inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden will take place in a Washington on edge, after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol unleashed a wave of fear and unmatched security concerns.

And law enforcement officials are contending not only with the potential for outside threats but also with rising concerns about an insider attack by troops with a duty to protect him.

There have been no specific threats made against Biden, but the nation’s capital is essentially on lockdown.

More than 25,000 troops and police have been called to duty.

The U.S. Secret Service is in charge of the event and says it is prepared.