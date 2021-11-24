Dead Humpback Washes Ashore in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A dead humpback whale was confirmed in Provincetown Harbor, opposite Long Point Lighthouse, on Monday.

Animal rescue experts with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), working with the Center for Coastal Studies, said that the whale was in a “complicated area,” being below the high tide line and becoming fully submerged when the tide rolled in.

A team of six from IFAW, with assistance from the Provincetown Harbormaster, was able to perform a necropsy on the deceased animal Tuesday morning, reporting that the whale was a sub-adult humpback just under 30 feet in length which showed signs consistent with chronic entanglement.

“While we aim to thoroughly examine every whale case that washes up on shore, cases like this one are a strong reminder of how important this work is to determine how we as humans impact these animals,” said IFAW Marine Mammal Rescue and Research stranding coordinator Misty Niemeyer in a statement.

The carcass will be left on the beach to decompose naturally, according to officials with IFAW.

Those who find a live or dead stranded whale, dolphin or seal are urged to contact IFAW’s Stranding Hotline at 508 743 9548.