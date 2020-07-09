Deadline Approaching for Recovery and Resilience Projects

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission is reminding government and nonprofit agencies that the deadline for proposals regarding coronavirus recovery and resiliency is Friday.

Deputy Director of the Cape Cod Commission Erin Perry said that all projects proposed should be in line with the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, which can be accessed by clicking here, while also addressing “a documented impact of the pandemic.”

They should follow through with at least one of the initiatives brought up in the strategy, including the development of the blue economy and other local business ventures as well as housing access and infrastructure improvement.

Perry also said that a Cape Cod COVID-19 Data Dashboard has been provided by the commission; that can be accessed by clicking here.

“That provides some of the data that can help applicants document what those pandemic-induced impacts are,” Perry added.

Perry noted that around $150,000 have been allocated for these projects. Grants will total up to $25,000.

“The intent of the request for proposals is to be some quick and flexible funding to support local and regional economic recovery,” she explained, “and I anticipate that it’ll have an impact on the region, and there may be more opportunities in the future.”

The commission is collaborating on the project alongside the Barnstable County Commissioners and the Barnstable County Economic Development Council.

To learn more, visit the Cape Cod Commission’s website by clicking here.