Voter Registration Deadline Looming

HYANNIS – State election officials are reminding residents about a number of key dates that are coming up with the November presidential election.

The deadline for Massachusetts residents to register to vote in the November 3 general election is Saturday. The deadline is for online, mail and in-person registration.

Online registration forms must be completed by 11:59pm and mail-in forms must be postmarked by Saturday.

Local election offices will also offer in-person voter registration in at least one location in town on Saturday until 8pm.

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said that he is seeing a lot of residents getting out to vote.

“As of Tuesday, over a million Massachusetts voters have already cast their ballots,” said Cyr.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 12pm on Wednesday, October 28. The completed ballot must be returned by 8pm on Election Day.

In-person early voting, which began on October 17, ends on Friday, October 30.

Cyr believes that residents should make safe plans to vote.

“You know that when voters actually consider not only if they’re going to vote, but how they’re going to vote, that really helps people make it to the polls,” said Cyr.

For more information on voting deadlines, go to the Secretary of State’s website.