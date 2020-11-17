You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Deadline for State Small Business Grants is Tuesday

Deadline for State Small Business Grants is Tuesday

November 17, 2020

BOSTON – The final day to apply for the current round of coronavirus small business grants from the state is Tuesday, November 17.

The Massachusetts Growth Capital Foundation will be administering just over $50 million in grant funding for businesses with 50 employees or less after extending the deadline to apply.

The money will be utilized to bolster these establishments that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preference will be given to businesses who are owned by underrepresented groups such as women and veterans, are serving “Gateway Cities” like Barnstable, or have yet to receive federal aid during the pandemic.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. For more details, visit the Town of Barnstable’s website by clicking here.

