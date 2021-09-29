Deadline Nears For Voter Registration In Barnstable Election

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Town Clerk Ann Quirk recently alerted Barnstable residents that the last day to register to vote in the upcoming November 2, 2021 Barnstable Town Election is Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Candidates for school committee, housing authority, town clerk, and all even numbered town council seats (2,4,6,8,10,12) will be included on the ballot.

Those currently registered to vote in Barnstable elections do not have to re-register.

Individuals who have moved into town, or within the Town of Barnstable, or who have changed their address, mailing address, or name must contact the Town Clerks Office by October 13 in order to register.

Quirk also notified residents that those who wish to vote early can send a written request with their signature to the town clerk’s office to be mailed an early voting ballot.

The town clerk’s Office is open until 8 PM for assistance with voter registration issues.

For more information, contact the Clerk’s Office at 508-862-4044.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter