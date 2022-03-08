Death Toll Surpasses 6 Million for Pandemic Now in 3rd Year

BANGKOK (AP) — The death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 6 million.

The tragic number confirmed Monday is believed to be a vast undercount and shows that the pandemic in its third year is far from done.

It’s also a reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.

The last million deaths of the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University were recorded over the last four months.

That’s slightly slower than the previous million, but highlights that many countries are still struggling with the coronavirus.

Overall, some 450 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded.

By DAVID RISING, The Associated Press