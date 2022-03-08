You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Death Toll Surpasses 6 Million for Pandemic Now in 3rd Year

Death Toll Surpasses 6 Million for Pandemic Now in 3rd Year

March 8, 2022

Patient being tested at the Cape Cod Healthcare drive-thru facility at Cape Cod Community College early in the pandemic.

BANGKOK (AP) — The death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 6 million.

The tragic number confirmed Monday is believed to be a vast undercount and shows that the pandemic in its third year is far from done.

It’s also a reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.

The last million deaths of the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University were recorded over the last four months.

That’s slightly slower than the previous million, but highlights that many countries are still struggling with the coronavirus.

Overall, some 450 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded.

By DAVID RISING, The Associated Press

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


